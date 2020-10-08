Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Resistance to rubbish bin plan

3 minutes to read

One reader is happy with rubbish bags. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Times

Re the news article, Rubbish revamp sparks complaints (News, October 2).

I find it amazing the Tauranga City Council can come up with the figures that if it has had 70 people say they did

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.