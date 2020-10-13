Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Council bins are not needed or wanted in Tauranga

3 minutes to read

New council bins are not needed or wanted, says a reader. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga City Council is, in my view, annoying ratepayers with the awful bins it wants to foist on people who don't want them.

The food bins they have overseas are disgusting and a magnet for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.