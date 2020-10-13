Letters to the editor: Council bins are not needed or wanted in Tauranga

New council bins are not needed or wanted, says a reader. Photo / File

Tauranga City Council is, in my view, annoying ratepayers with the awful bins it wants to foist on people who don't want them.

The food bins they have overseas are disgusting and a magnet for bees and wasps.

We have a compost bin so the food bin is certainly not needed.

I enjoy the fortnightly visit to the transfer station and will continue to do so.

The one rubbish bin goes out once a month. The blue bin for glass - if anyone finds it let me know.

So council, your bins are not needed, not wanted.

If the council can go into the database and put in the rates for every household, then it can go into the database and tick the not-needed square.

The argument that every household has to comply is ridiculous.

Elizabeth Holland

Otumoetai

Falling on deaf ears

I have just come off the phone with the council.

It seems your article about the council not reusing the current bins instead of buying new ones fell on deaf ears at the council.

New bins are to be bought and the current bins will either be recycled into new bins or thrown into landfill (according to the council).

To give you an idea of the size of the waste: If all the bins were to be thrown away and were lined up ... based on my estimate of 100,000 bins being scrapped, the line would be more than 50km.

That would be a line of bins stretching from Tauranga to Rotorua.

In my view, that would be a disgusting waste of resources and our money.

I would be interested to hear the council justify the waste.

Adam Hughes

Matua

Council knows best

Why are ratepayers getting all up in arms? The city council knows better than us.

There is a single driveway near me that has eight residents on it so one week there will be eight food-scrap bins, then fortnightly eight food bins, eight rubbish and eight recycling - so you won't be able to get on the street.

So, leave your bins on the verge and wait to see if the contractor gets annoyed - then the council will stop trying to fix something that's not broken.

P Kirkwood

Tauranga

