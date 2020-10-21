Letters to the editor: Voters rewarded Labour, Greens 'bungling efforts'

Letters: Voters rewarded Labour and Greens 'bungling efforts'.

At the election, about 5.5 out of 10 actual voters but only about 40 per cent of registered voters rewarded Labour-Greens' bungling efforts over past three years.

This outcome promoted many list and electorate candidates above their level of incompetence to the exulted rule-the-roost plateau, no doubt buoyed by failure after failure, the real-life disasters plus the looming financial train wreck caused by the refusal to address serious economic health issues.

Good luck with this lot for the next three years and perhaps even longer - a lesson which should clearly demonstrate to the lost souls the error of their ways as New Zealand drifts toward being the Venezuela of the South Pacific.

At least that gives perpetrators plenty of time for navel-gazing while absorbing the truism that socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of arrogance and ignorance plus the gospel of envy and the equal sharing of miseries by all.

Socialism's main problem is that it eventually runs out of other people's money to spend.

Victims will have plenty of time to painfully reflect and focus on the fact they, as voters, have unwisely acted in haste and can repent at leisure to everyone's detriment.

Good luck coping with the skewed leftist philosophy and supporters need just transfer their wealth and assets to the government for redistribution.

Rob Paterson

Tauranga

The Rubbish Decision Saga continues

Did Tauranga City Council ask ratepayers if a weekly pay-as-you-throw option would work best for them? No. The council never asked the ratepayers. Now the council has admitted it could have done a better job of communicating the changes to the kerbside rubbish and recycling system.

From our experience, the council never responded to the feedback we sent and continued on a path to this woeful decision.

It is not too late to change the contract and add weekly pay-as-you-throw rubbish collections.

Add the pay-as-you-throw option.

Philip Brown

Papamoa Residents & Ratepayers Association

