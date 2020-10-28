Letters to the editor: Hopes for more politically savvy voters

Voting sign. Photo / File

I read the letter by Rob Paterson (October 22). I empathise with his assessment of the future with a socialist Government. I can only hope voters will be more politically savvy in the future.

The Australian media were harsh, but not entirely wrong either.

Ian McEldowney

Tauranga

Record for what?

The headline for page one of October 28 was in my view misleading. Record for what? Karewa Pde, maybe.

Pāpāmoa waterfront or a single-dwelling property at Pāpāmoa, definitely not.

In July 2017, a single dwelling on Pāpāmoa waterfront sold for $3.3 million (still believed the record for a single site) in December 2019.

The adjacent vacant section (only one dwelling permitted) sold for $2.85m.

When developed in 1992, these two vacant sites were deemed too far out of town and sold for $150,000 each.

D. Holland

Pāpāmoa

