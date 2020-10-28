Website of the Year

Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Hopes for more politically savvy voters

Bay of Plenty Times

I read the letter by Rob Paterson (October 22). I empathise with his assessment of the future with a socialist Government. I can only hope voters will be more politically savvy in the future.

