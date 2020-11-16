Letters to the editor: Time to terminate waste collection deal

A variety of rubbish and recycling bins at the council. Photo / File

In the past year, as residents of Tauranga, we have been requested to support local so that our local companies can continue to survive and retain their staff.

Unfortunately, Tauranga City Council has done a deal with a company owned in Hong Kong - very local to China.

So, our local waste companies and their employees will lose out.

The service we have at this time is good. I use blue bags at $2 a bag every two weeks. The bag also includes my neighbour's rubbish.

It is time to terminate the deal.

P A Turmer

Tauranga

Major changes needed on rentals

Stephanie Worsop got it spot on in her editorial (Opinion, November 11) on rentals.

As I have said many times, landlords in New Zealand have been getting away with murder in their attitude towards tenants.

The very fact that they are allowed to treat houses as commodities is in itself an indictment of the whole system.

This is the single cause of the shortage of houses and nothing will alter that fact until a new law comes into effect that states if you own a house then live in it - or sell it.

This will put an end to the awful practice of AirBnBs and the glut of empty homes owned by overseas investors.

It cannot come soon enough.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz