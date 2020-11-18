Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Tauranga Council's reputation precedes it

4 minutes to read

Totara St. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty Times

I have no confidence that Tauranga City Council, as an organisation, has the ability to successfully carry out the proposed upgrade to Totara St, or that it will be done within budget and on time.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.