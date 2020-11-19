Letters to the editor: Where will Tauranga council's money be spent?

Tauranga CBD. Photo / File

Reference your article that our city needs to spend $4.3 billion on infrastructure over the next 10 years as part of its Long Term Plan, I was intrigued to note a statement that we needed to spend $900 million over 30 years on Resilience Against Climate Change Impact.

This is a lot of money.

Where is this money going apart from a few rocks or walls to mitigate possible sea level rises?

My concern is that the council seems to be planning to spend megabucks on projects which may well prove to be unnecessary.

This will be a massive cost to the ratepayers.

While climate change in the decades ahead is real, I am very concerned that such authorities will spend ratepayer and taxpayer money on look-good measures, encouraged by Government and the media, so as to be seen to be doing something.

We see it today with the massive expenditure to encourage people to get out of cars and use alternatives which most of us have neither the ability, the time, nor the inclination to do so.

This is coupled with far too many "nice to haves" which the community cannot afford.

Bill Capamagian

Tauranga

Enlighten me, please

The placement of a huge concrete median strip along Mount Maunganui road outside Blake Park appears illogical and a total waste of valuable roading space.

They could have easily reduced traffic to one lane with a narrow median barrier and increased the present parallel parking to angle parking in an area that requires more, safer parks near a sports facility.

We have seen in recent times, hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on what has turned out to be yet another wasteful roading disaster for Tauranga.

If anyone can enlighten me to what I see is ridiculous, I would be grateful.

Jane Baker

Bethlehem

