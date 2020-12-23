Olive's mural a winner for second year in Apata's 2020 Billboard competition

Matahui School principal Mary Woods with students from left Nikora Maccalman, Olive Reay, Tallulah Kubaisi-Gallagher who took out the top three places in Apata's 2020 Billboard Competition.

A Matahui School student has won the 2020 Apata Group Billboard Competition for the Katikati region for the second year in a row.

After winning the competition in 2019, year 6 student Olive Reay has done it again with her colourful artwork that will be displayed for all to see on the Apata Group's summer billboard on SH2 between Omokoroa and Katikati.

Two other Matahui School students, Tallulah Kubaisi-Gallagher and Nikora MacCalman took second and third place for their artwork in the competition.

Winner - Olive Reay's artwork will soon appear larger than life on Apata's summer billboard on SH2 between Omokoroa and Katikati.

Apata's brand manager, Dave Freeman said in previous years the billboards have featured holiday themes such as Baywatch-inspired jet-skiing kiwifruit or sunbathing kiwifruit with tattoos, but last year they handed the billboards over to the kids of the Western Bay of Plenty for a billboard drawing competition.

"My daughter actually came up with the idea, and it has been incredibly successful. We had over 1000 entries this year."

The competition was broken into two regions grouped around the billboards in Katikati and Te Puke, with first, second and third prizes awarded for each region. Each prize winner received a framed version of their drawing, a cash prize and funds for the school.

Matahui School principal Mary Woods said she is very proud of the students' achievement and is extremely grateful to the Apata Group for the prize money donated to the school.

"We are just blown away that one of our students has now won the competition twice, but not only that, three of our students won this year from a competition of 1000 entries."

Woods said it is a real testament to the talented students at Matahui School.

"Tt will be wonderful to see Olive's artwork displayed on the billboard as we drive past this summer."