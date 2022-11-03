The Premium Debate: Subscribers weigh in on the Kane Williamson controversy

Kane Williamson during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 cricket match between England and New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

Kane Williamson during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 cricket match between England and New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

England came out guns blazing in their must-win T20 World Cup clash against New Zealand on Tuesday night at the Gabba.

Openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler put the foot on the accelerator from the opening ball as they put the Kiwi bowling attack to the sword.

But controversy reigned in the fifth over with England sitting at 0/45. The third delivery of Mitchell Santner's second over was cut in the air from Buttler, with Kane Williamson diving and claiming a stunning catch.

As an Aussie living in NZ and putting up with the underarm anniversary every year, even I have to call rubbish on saying Kane is in any way a cheat. I watched the game and saw the incident, he couldn't see with the ball being under his body, so he thought he caught it but wasn't sure, and signalled such to the umpires. Kane is one of the best sports and a gentleman of the game.

- David M

A silly report about nothing.

A much more important observation about Williamson is his (continuing) ineffective batting at the top of the order and his reluctance to hit over the top.

Scoring 40 from 40 balls left 140 required from 80 balls needed elsewhere.

He is putting too much pressure on the other batters.

He either has to change his ways, bat down the order when rescue required, or move aside for Guptil.

Perhaps he should retire from 20/20, which is ruining his ability, and concentrate just on the longer forms.

- Robert C

What a beat-up. When you see the attempted catch at full speed, you can imagine how Williamson ended up thinking he might have caught it.

- Robert B

Nonsense.

Anyone who has ever played cricket will know how hard it is to know anything for certain about taking a low catch. If you watch in real-time, it certainly looks out. It is very easy to look at a replay in close-up from a dozen different angles and then make a judgement.

Kane Williamson is an honourable man.This sort of story, based on a couple of grumpy tweets, does no one any credit.

- Ian J

I'll trust the goodwill and sportsmanship that exists between Williamson and Buttler rather than the reaction of the odious British fans in the stand, whipped up by that hideous caricature of King Charles.

The statements of the British commentators who know Williamson well as both an International and County cricket player bear witness to his reputation as a fine sportsman. Let's stick with the Captain Kane we have come to know so well and not give oxygen to a baying sector of the crowd well primed by Aussie beer.

- Gary W

Imagine the sanctimonious carry-on from New Zealanders if an Australian did the same thing.

- Howard C

Looks to me like he dropped it.

- John Y

