The Premium Debate: Employers looking to buy rentals in Tauranga to attract staff

Tauranga's housing crisis is now affecting employers who are trying to attract and retain staff. Photo / Mead Norton

Tauranga's housing crisis is now affecting employers who are trying to attract and retain staff. Photo / Mead Norton





A large company that operates all across the North Island is looking at buying rentals in Tauranga to attract and retain staff as the chronic housing shortage worsens. Here's what some of our Premium subscribers had to say in response.

Read the full story: Employers looking to buy rentals in Tauranga to attract staff as housing crisis threatens local economy

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

Nobody ever mentions that other factor in the shortage of entry-level ownership or rental properties. That is the number of family homes that have been converted to business premises over the years. Some streets in my town are full of these dwellings that are now head offices for local and national companies, from plumbing services to real estate agents, building companies and pre-schools. These properties are now lost to the residential market.

-Gina S

Why not congratulate him for providing accommodation on top of the job?

- Phillay P

Great idea and investment, although Labour will most probably tax the workers on getting free or cheap accommodation and the companies for having a few houses.

- Francois N

Nothing new about this, I grew up in a timber town where the company provided housing for its workers. In return, it created a sense of pride and belonging in our town - alas, that changed once NZFP was bought by Carter Holt Harvey.

-Suzanne C

We lease directly to a company that recruits overseas. It's been awesome - the people are usually families and treat the house really well. Probably going to see more of this as it's very lucrative.

-Jan W

This was a bigger issue 12 - 18 months ago during the extended lockdowns, we bought houses to rent to new staff because rentals were in short supply and good houses were scarce and expensive to buy. Happily, that's less of an issue this year, as limits on immigration have let the construction industry catch up and get some new houses finished and on to the market.

-John B

These are the sort of benefits that the Sleepyhead development will bring. It's a win for everybody, I reckon.

- Ian P



WHAT DO YOU THINK? SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email bayofplentytimes.co.nz