The Premium Debate: Subscribers have their say on alcohol harm

Dr Tony Farrell talks about the topics discussed during the Tohe Waipiro Aotearoa/Alcohol Action New Zealand 12 annual conference. This year's conference was about fairer, healthier, alcohol policy and asked the question: If not now - when?

The underestimated harms of alcohol, especially on the brain, were highlighted, along with research that recommended New Zealand's alcohol laws include specific mention of Te Tiriti and that legislation ensures Māori can meaningfully participate in alcohol-related decision-making. Here's what some of our Premium subscribers had to say in response:

Read the full story: Dr Tony Farrell: Alcohol-related harm can be reduced - if we act

The significant thing that is constantly downplayed is that alcohol is a drug - In the short term it is a depressant, it disinhibits, increases impulsivity and profoundly impacts upon physical co-ordination and memory (this is why people will continue to drink and drive as the effects of the drug negate logical and reasoned thought).

Long-term use does profound organic harm to the human brain, liver, stomach and other organs. Alcohol is so available that little thought is given to how readily available this powerful drug is.

Those that make and provide alcohol need to be regulated with greater care. Presenting alcohol consumption by way of advertising as sophisticated and socially harmless is perpetuating a lie, but the alcohol industry has immense financial resources.

- Peter K

People used to socialise in a pub, but most bars these days are littered with pokie machines and TABs.

People now don't bother which is why booze shops are doing a roaring trade. They are not motivated to sell in anything other than large quantities i.e. 12 packs which increases the amount were drinking.

Get rid of the pokies in bars and force them to change back to hospitality businesses. Start with a sinking lid on liquor shops (reduce the amount of stock they can sell).

- Mark W

More governance, more regulation, more monitoring, more academic soul-searching, more .....

In West Auckland, we have twice voted down people trying to overturn our Trusts (and another attempt on the way). Don't get us wrong we like our booze, we like our cars but we understand the consequences of alcohol in supermarkets, private enterprise in selling as much as possible to as many people as possible of the alternative system "enjoyed" by the rest of the country

You get what you create.

- Wayne S

The sooner alcohol and cigarettes are out of small outlets on every other corner the better. And why have clubs open to 5 and 6 am?

The extended hours are just encouraging people out later and a long time after their last meal, they get loaded and then disorderly.

Many have study or work so leaving the booze earlier is good too. Close at 2.00am.

- John W



Except most people are multi drugs users, not just alcohol.

- Simon N



What difference will mention of the treaty make? I simply fail to see what it has to do with it. Alcohol harm is alcohol harm, why you feel compelled to hurt yourself and others can be informed by say colonisation but then what? An explanation is not an excuse let alone a solution. I hope not too much of the brainpower at the conference was spent on treaty issues.

- Stuart C

Just get on and reduce hours of sale. Reduce number of liquor stores. Even remove from supermarkets. But make it happen. The damage is so tragic for so many families and children.

- Anne M

Imagine how much pressure could/would be relieved from hospitals if people could drink responsibly...

- Robert H

