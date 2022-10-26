Letters to the editor: Removal of Mauao memorial seat appalling

Adrian Shuen's plaque, pictured in 2018, on a memorial seat on Mauao. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION

I was absolutely appalled to read the article on the Mauao memorial seat removal (News, October 22) and especially without any contact whatsoever with the people who funded the seat in the first place.

It seems unbelievable that a perfectly good seat is removed - especially when the seat has been generously donated.

I would suspect that this will make people think twice about installing memorial seats in other locations throughout the city.

I have always thought that the generosity of people prepared to make a meaningful donation, of worth, towards the city along with a physical reminder of someone should be applauded rather than being treated this badly.

There appears to no longer be any accountability from this council and surely this must change?

Mike Baker

Bethlehem

Another account to pay

The news article on October 20 provided information on regional council rates collection and current outstanding amounts.

Statements made suggested that some ratepayers are not aware of the change in collection methods.

However, I found that the relevant information was concise and timely.

Reasons given for the change though, in my opinion, seemed weak and mainly concerned the timing of funds coming to the regional council accounts from its urban council collection agencies and the council wanting to increase public awareness of what it does.

I would have thought it more economic to simply retain the previous method of collection and all of our regional and urban councils focus on doing their appointed tasks.

I know that I do not appreciate having another account to pay.

I Waugh

Rotorua

