Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Removal of Mauao memorial seat appalling

Bay of Plenty Times
2 mins to read
Adrian Shuen's plaque, pictured in 2018, on a memorial seat on Mauao. Photo / Andrew Warner

Adrian Shuen's plaque, pictured in 2018, on a memorial seat on Mauao. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION

I was absolutely appalled to read the article on the Mauao memorial seat removal (News, October 22) and especially without any contact whatsoever with the people who funded the seat in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times