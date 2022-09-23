Letters to the editor: There's an alternative to congestion charges

One reader has an alternative to proposed congestion charges in Tauranga. Photo / NZME

One reader has an alternative to proposed congestion charges in Tauranga. Photo / NZME

Rather than congestion charges (News, September 13) why not guarantee a frequent and reliable bus service, using a smaller sized fleet?

Build proper parking buildings for free park and ride services from the outer suburbs.

Tauranga Crossing could become another hub using the existing bus express via the toll road.

Many times, I personally have been let down by the buses not turning up and I would never rely on them to get to any appointments.

Lois Slater

Pyes Pa

Why is Tauranga being singled out?

Re potential congestion charges for Tauranga.

This is despite the fact that there has been little investment in roading infrastructure in years whilst new housing has been promoted at an alarming rate.

In the 16 years that I have lived in Tauranga, I have seen one new road built - the Eastern link. This, along with route K, is a toll road. Two of only three in the whole country. The people of Tauranga are already paying.

In my view, Tauranga's traffic problems are no worse than any other city and are in no way as bad as Auckland's or Wellington's.

Why is Tauranga being singled out for such a proposal which will affect the poorest people the most?

We should improve our roads in line with the increase in housing and population which has been allowed by successive councils.

There is no mandate from the ratepayers of this city to impose congestion charges.

Steve Porter

Tauranga

Puzzled

I am puzzled as to why Tauranga City Council would even consider introducing congestion charges.

Given the topography of the city, there are few arterial routes that motorists can take to get to the CBD and most suburbs within the city.

Introducing charges on, say, Hewletts Road would result in traffic choosing the few other routes available, adding to the traffic congestion.

Clearly, the most logical solution to reducing cars on the road and reducing the long traffic back-ups that occur is to introduce park-and-ride stations in critical areas. This is the logical long-term plan to accommodate further growth of the city.

Buses have low patronage due to them taking convoluted routes to their destination, causing lengthy trips through the multitude of stops they make.

With park-and-ride, commuters would merely drive to the station and then have a much more direct and faster trip to their destination. There is also an option to introduce passenger trains given the rail network that traverses the city.

Wellington has park-and-ride stations for both buses and trains throughout the cities and suburbs. These transport most commuters.

Were it not for them, peak-hour traffic in Wellington, which has similar issues to Tauranga, would be in complete chaos.

R Puckey

Pāpāmoa

Pompous, arrogant bore

I was astounded to read Donald Trump's comment (Thursday, September 22) about the seating of US President Joe Biden at the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen.

Trump mocked Biden's seating position and the former president maintained that, had he still been in office, he would have been seated further forward.

How dare he try to make political capital out of such a sacred and solemn occasion.

The Queen was and always will be worthy of infinitely more respect than he.

In my view, it just goes to prove further what a pompous, arrogant bore he is.

I believe all thinking, caring people just hope he never becomes US president again.

Iris Jillett

Pāpāmoa Beach

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz