Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga: Congestion charging tipped as solution to Bay of Plenty city's traffic woes

Kiri Gillespie
By
7 mins to read
Traffic backs up on Turret Rd during morning peak traffic, pictured in 2019. Photo / George Novak

Traffic backs up on Turret Rd during morning peak traffic, pictured in 2019. Photo / George Novak

Congestion charging is being seriously considered for Tauranga in a bid to get more cars off the road.

Also known as road pricing, congestion charging generally involves drivers paying a fee to use select roads

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.