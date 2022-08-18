Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Samantha Motion: How Tauranga's faring under commission rule

3 minutes to read
No sign of tea parties in the harbour yet. Photo / Mead Norton

No sign of tea parties in the harbour yet. Photo / Mead Norton

Samantha Motion
By
Samantha Motion

Multimedia journalist


OPINION:

Everywhere else in New Zealand this week, diligent voters are digesting lists of candidates who want to represent them on local councils.

But not in sunny Tauranga, where the roost is ruled by a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.