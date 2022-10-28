It is estimated the misuse of alcohol is costing the taxpayer about $7.5 billion a year, and the Government receives about $1.2 billion in tax revenue, says a reader.

OPINION

The column written by Dr Tony Farrell (Opinion, October 27) makes for sobering reading.

He writes of the effects of the inappropriate use of alcohol with serious concern, noting unsafe behaviours but also the impact of exposure to alcohol in terms of fetal alcohol syndrome.

There are further consequences that also need to be noted, such as alcohol-induced dementia, research-verified cancers and cirrhosis of the liver as examples of this misuse.

It is estimated the misuse of alcohol is costing the taxpayer about $7.5 billion a year, and the Government receives about $1.2 billion in tax revenue.

Examples of this misuse are in the form of road accidents, violence and health issues as noted above.

A more insidious aspect of this issue is that the OECD views Aotearoa as one of the least corrupt countries in the world, but the obvious intransigence of previous governments to change aspects of the Sale and Supply of Liquor Act to ensure greater public safety, as recommended by at least two working parties, have never been actioned.

This would perhaps suggest undue influence in government decision-making in terms of a reluctance to strengthen legislation concerning the sale, use and advertising of alcohol.

Wol Hansen

Tauranga

No vote, no privileges

I note the usual hand-wringing from various local and central government officials about the low turnout in the recent elections.

Why should we worry? Part of the problem is that many people are disinterested, yet we should not mollycoddle our society to the extent that we do these days.

A far greater issue was the low compliance with the last five-yearly Census wherein I understand that none of the scheduled penalties was applied to those who did not participate.

I believe eligibility to vote should be tied to the completion of the Census papers.

Likewise, there are other taxpayer-funded facilities and privileges that should be denied to such non-participants.

I guess we should exempt health from that because taxpayers already spend a fortune on caring for those who lack interest and/or self-discipline in looking after themselves.

Let's not waste more taxpayer money on those that didn't vote.

I do not support electronic voting. It's far too easy for Trump-type New Zealanders to manipulate.

Finally, remember the citizens of Tauranga whom the undemocratic Labour Party denied us a vote earlier this month. Coincidentally, Tauranga is a strong National party electorate.

Bill Capamagian

Tauranga

