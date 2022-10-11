All Council's decision will do is drive everyone to the suburbs, writes one reader. Photo / George Novak

OPINION:

Removing the two hours of free parking in Tauranga's CBD (News, October 4, 6) sounds simple enough but, together with the crazy road works on Cameron Rd, I believe all the council commissioners are doing is driving everyone to the suburbs, where parking is free.

Riding a bike is fine when the weather is good, when one has time, and when one doesn't have to drop children at school or get groceries - that's if one owns a bike.

Recently, on a Monday morning, Totara St's lone cyclist was riding on the road, not on the expensive new decoratively-wide footpath while queues of cars were inching along, bumper-to-bumper, with only one lane each way.

In this geographically challenged landscape, we have amazing freedom with our cars, and we want to drive them. Our young feel privileged when they eventually own a car, and the elderly feel devastated when they lose their driving licences.

Is it too late to think the commissioners might change their minds?

Margaret Murray-Benge

Bethlehem

Sri Lanka warning to NZ

Apparently, some 95 per cent of the youth apprehended over recent ram-raids and other mayhem come from homes where poverty and domestic violence are rife.

Many had already attracted police attention and been referred to appropriate authorities.

As New Zealand transitions into the ''green utopia'' that is being thrust upon us by people generally insulated from its potentially devastating effects, are we seeing the early signs of these changes?

The poor in society are always the first to feel the pain of transition.

Sri Lanka should be a warning.

This once-stable country of 21 million souls was growing economically when suddenly, an admittedly corrupt government stopped importing fertiliser.

It is now bankrupt, folks are starving, fuel is unavailable to all but the wealthy, and survival will mean that anything that moves will be eaten. In a generation, this country may well be a desert.

Our own farmers are under attack as well, as their farting animals make floods and droughts.

We've lost our way, as we've turned from the God who has promised that He will sustain us through all.

John Williams

Rotorua