Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Tauranga CBD parking decision driving everyone to suburbs

Bay of Plenty Times
2 mins to read
All Council's decision will do is drive everyone to the suburbs, writes one reader. Photo / George Novak

All Council's decision will do is drive everyone to the suburbs, writes one reader. Photo / George Novak

OPINION:

Removing the two hours of free parking in Tauranga's CBD (News, October 4, 6) sounds simple enough but, together with the crazy road works on Cameron Rd, I believe all the council commissioners are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times