Youth crime seldom happened 50 years ago, writes one reader. Photo / NZME

Re. your article on the attack on retail worker Janeen (News, October 15).

I refer to it because the comments made in relation to it are typical of those made about almost all cases of serious attacks on people or property.

"Younger people are acting with complete impunity", and "[…] to hold these youths accountable".

The remedy suggested is police and jail - action at the bottom of the cliff.

Such actions are an important part of dealing with offenders.

But, in my view, much more important is: what is at the top of the cliff to prevent such events from marring our society and innocent people suffering horrendously?

An excellent start would be to consider that these events very seldom occurred 50 years ago, and ask what has changed since then that allows them to happen now.

G Keith Overend

Bellevue

The United Nations is a toothless lion

The United Nations, while a very good idea, is proving to be a toothless lion with regard in particular to the illegal invasion of Ukraine or any other international conflict.

It simply does not have the teeth to do anything to control things like that.

It is not entirely its fault, but it really should dump this veto provision for a selected few nations and make all voting a majority decision, which would be far more democratic.

D Lawrence

Tauranga

Plane v sheep

Sitting back, thinking about global warming and controlling carbon emissions, I have the following concerns.

When a single return flight to New York burns about 200,000 litres of fuel, how does one equate this with sheep grazing on the hill country in New Zealand?

The first one - the Government is encouraging more tourists and more flights.

The second one - the Government will be taxing farmers to discourage them from grazing the hills.

Does this make any sense to anyone?

Richard Sayer

Katikati

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz