Letters to the editor: Support for Tauranga speedway groups over possible legal action

OPINION

Reading the article on the speedway, (News, October 15), I was initially very disappointed and then angry.

Bob Clarkson did the city a great service by building the speedway track and stadium when the existing speedway was converted into housing and then he generously sold the facility for significantly less than its true value to the city.

This allowed the city to be able to construct the Baypark TSB Stadium which has created a community hub of great worth.

I for one would support the speedway groups in any action they decide to take against the city as this plan should be put in the rubbish bin where it belongs.

Mike Baker

Bethlehem

A new low

One possible reason why voter turnout for local body elections is so low is that central government will not let local bodies get on with the job.

Why vote for local representatives when the government is going to ride roughshod over them anyway?

Let's leave the central government to deal with national (and international) affairs while they leave us to deal with local matters that concern us most.

Maybe others watched what happened in Tauranga and thought, ''Why bother?"

Ian Young

Pāpāmoa

Or is it?

Is the local government voter turnout really as bad as everyone seems to get so worked up about?

We own property and, as a consequence, we are ratepayers - and we voted.

Many enrolled voters are not actual ratepayers.

Ratepayers are the main source of council funds.

It is understandable that non-rate paying voters are less interested.

It would be interesting to know what the percentage voting was from actual ratepayers - surely this is a more relevant figure to consider.

And then, following on from that, commentators might like to think about how fair the revenue gathering system used by councils really is.

Robert John Clyde

Ōmokoroa

