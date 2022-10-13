Any review into voter turnout has to consider the real reasons for non-participation. Photo / Laura Smith

OPINION

Richard Prebble: We were told postal voting was the way to increase voter turnout. It was not. Now we will be told internet voting is the answer. It will not be. Any review has to consider the real reasons for non-participation. Non-voting is a huge problem worldwide. It is increasing in general elections. (Opinion, Thursday)



Many don't vote due to apathy. They don't think their vote will make any difference, as councillors will do what they or their political party want, regardless of ratepayer views.

- Kathy H

In response to Kathy H: I don't think that is apathy, I think that is no faith in the system.

- Paddy G

Those who can't be bothered to vote, whatever their ethnicity or background, don't deserve to be represented - they deserve to be governed. Those of us who do take the time to find information about our candidates, which is not hard to do, and do take the time to vote have made choices that those who were too apathetic to do the same now have to accept the decision. If you don't vote, don't complain.

- Andrew A



Would help if the voting papers turned up. We had to cast a special vote. Everything in this country has now turned into amateur hour. We can't even fix potholes on our roads - basic government functions.

- John M

It should be compulsory to have on each council's website an alphabetical list of each councillor and mayor, showing how they voted on every major issue, updated after each meeting. That would mean we could give them some feedback when they had a chance to change their behaviour, rather than just before their exit every three years.

- Stephen H

Perhaps the calibre of candidates needs to improve before voters take an interest.

- Pim V

I voted because if I didn't I would have no right to complain if things go pear-shaped.

- Kevin C

I feel that a significant portion of the population doesn't vote because they simply don't care. And I think it's good for us all if those who don't care don't vote as they're not going to be making well-thought-out decisions. No vote is much better than a vote with no research. Be good if more people did care though.

- Sh S

Obviously, half the population couldn't care less and don't vote. The other thing that concerns me is how the structure and voting systems are so different around the country.

Time for a complete review.

- Ian U



