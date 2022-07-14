The Premium Debate: Subscribers weigh in on iwi threat to blockade harbour

A Tauranga iwi has threatened to blockade Tauranga Harbour. Photo / NZME

Tauranga iwi Ngāi Te Rangi is threatening to blockade the harbour to protest Port of Tauranga dredging and expansion plans.

The consent process for those plans is held up in court, and the port says that is the right forum to deal with issues.

The iwi's chief executive, Paora Stanley, has written to the port's board giving notice it will take "direct action" to reinforce its opposition to a consent sought by the port that includes dredging 1.8 million cubic metres of sand from the harbour seabed.

Iwi incorporations are now a major force in NZ business and export industries. This is not only good for NZ but for Māori in general, providing employment, training and community support. Iwi incorporations have significant investments in the Bay of Plenty in forestry, kiwifruit, avocados, dairy etc, all of which are exported out of the Port of Tauranga. It seems clear that local iwi wish to protect the harbour environment. We all do. Threatening blockades will impact iwi's exports as much as other exporters. Please work together to find solutions so that no-one cuts off their nose to spite their face.

- Keith T



It's a port not a marine reserve. It is dredging an existing channel. This is our biggest gateway to the world to get our goods exported. Why is there even a debate about this? What is the alternative? Freeze the current volume of trade, downsize the ship size which only means more ships needing to berth.

- Mark S

New Zealand will never reach its full potential as long as we are constantly being dragged back into the distant past.

I just hope that if this protest goes ahead, then everyone involved will be able to honestly say that they have never nor will ever benefit from and of the cargos being carried on these ships!

Let's hope common sense prevails, but I feel we will have more of this under our present government!

- Ann V



Surely if there is ever a case to fast-track an application this is it. If the Environment Court cannot hear such a nationally vital case until 2023 - after two plus years have already elapsed at a cost of $20m - then the system is fundamentally flawed - I can think of another f-word that describes the situation! This needs immediate remediation NOW. No wonder productivity in this country is so pathetic.

- Mark W

