Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Ngāi Te Rangi threatens to blockade harbour over Port of Tauranga dredging plans

6 minutes to read
Aerial shot of containers stacked up at the Port of Tauranga. Photo / Mead Norton

Aerial shot of containers stacked up at the Port of Tauranga. Photo / Mead Norton

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

Tauranga iwi Ngāi Te Rangi is threatening to blockade the harbour to protest Port of Tauranga dredging and expansion plans.

The consent process for those plans is held up in court and the port says

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.