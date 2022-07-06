Seven day isolation for the flu? Move would be 'horrific' for hospitality, one business owner says. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker recently called for mandatory isolation for those who contracted the flu, and treating the illness the same way as Covid. Not everyone agrees - one business owner who worked six straight days to cover staff sickness said it would be like "smacking us in the face once again".

Read the full story: Mandatory isolation for the flu would be 'horrific' for hospitality

We all know you don't isolate for the flu by mandate. If you really have the flu you are not going out anyway. We don't need the government telling adults to rest in bed. Next, they will be reminding us to go to the toilet before a long car trip.

- Matthew W

In response to Matthew W: Sick workers need to be told and need to be allowed to stay home when sick. If you're in a low-paid position, or maybe you're self-employed, then, potentially, you're going out to work, sick or not. If you're crook and a party animal, maybe you're going out too. Maybe, if you feel slightly unwell, but not bad, the 'calm before the germ storm', you might be tempted to go to work at your bar job, handling glasses, leaning in close to hear orders over the noise of the bar ... not getting paid if you don't work ... and then you give it to me, or my mate or Joe Doe standing next to me. Thanks very much. Not. Then I can't work, I'm self-employed. Noticed the absence of TV ads for Cold&Flu remedies over the go-to-work-sick advertising we've been bombarded with for decades? There's a reason that's gone from our screens. Going to work sick is not cool anymore, never was.

- Max K

Social media is allowing the most anxious of us to set the norms. It is paralysing reasonable decision-making in society. We need to restore a balanced approach to life. Every issue has trade-offs - even potential deaths.

- Rawiri F

Why? Never had to before.

- Mathilde T

Yes. Seven days sounds a bit much. Maybe. But I have a friend who was forced back to work because they were under the hammer at work, and as they were just able to manage from the flu, and infected other workers, that backfired badly on the employer. One of my son's friends was sent back to school sick by a mum who wanted to work and was promptly sent back home, much to the annoyance of the mum. For too long Kiwis have had an attitude they can go to work sick, and subsequently they spread disease. Workers have to wait till they are absolutely better and not contagious. Whether that is seven days, I don't know. But they should be under no pressure from employers.

- Ross W

Perhaps hospitality workers along with medical providers should at the very least stay home if they are unwell …. I'm immune resistant - just been into an ice cream cafe. I was the only one with a mask - no masks on customers or staff. Covid is not as big a deal for me as the flu is at present due to Covid anti-virals and the fact that Omicron is not so likely to punish my lungs.

- Rosemary W

