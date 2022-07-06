Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Mandatory isolation for flu would be 'horrific' for hospitality sector

4 minutes to read
Seven day isolation for the flu? Move would be 'horrific' for hospitality, one business owner says. Photo / 123RF

Seven day isolation for the flu? Move would be 'horrific' for hospitality, one business owner says. Photo / 123RF

Bay of Plenty Times

OPINION

Otago University epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker recently called for mandatory isolation for those who contracted the flu, and treating the illness the same way as Covid. Not everyone agrees - one business owner who

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.