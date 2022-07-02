Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Mandatory isolation for the flu would be 'horrific' for hospitality

4 minutes to read
Co-owner of Elizabeth Cafe and Larder Connie Richards has just worked six days in a row to cover staff off sick with the flu. Photo / Supplied

Co-owner of Elizabeth Cafe and Larder Connie Richards has just worked six days in a row to cover staff off sick with the flu. Photo / Supplied

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Tauranga cafe co-owner Connie Richards worked six days straight this week to cover staff sickness.

However, despite the impact of seasonal flu on her business, she is firmly against a high-profile health expert's suggestion that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.