Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Luke Kirkness: Mask use is down but the time to follow health protocols is as important as ever

3 minutes to read
Covid-19 still has a strong hold on the country but some people seem to be forgetting how damaging it can be. Photo / Alex Burton

Covid-19 still has a strong hold on the country but some people seem to be forgetting how damaging it can be. Photo / Alex Burton

Luke Kirkness
By
Luke Kirkness

Multimedia Journalist, NZME

"Success breeds complacency. Complacency breeds failure. Only the paranoid survive."

I've been thinking about that quote from businessman Andy Grove quite a bit lately, specifically connected to Covid-19.

I don't think Grove had a pandemic

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.