Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Bay of Plenty hospitals and GPs: Demand for healthcare services soars as winter arrives

Patients are presenting at the emergency department at Tauranga Hospital with the flu and other winter viruses. Photo / George Novak

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Bay of Plenty GP clinics are grappling with "increased levels of demand" as influenza and Covid-19 plague local health services.

Patients are waiting for up to seven days for non-urgent doctor appointments while some GP

