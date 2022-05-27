Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty schools hit by spread of flu, gastro and other illnesses

5 minutes to read
Schools are combating colds and Covid-19. Photo / Getty Images

Schools are combating colds and Covid-19. Photo / Getty Images

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

Bay of Plenty school rolls are being struck by a range of illnesses - including a "nasty virus" that left one school with dozens of absences.

Aquinas College principal Matt Dalton said about 40 Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.