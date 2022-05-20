Tauranga byelection: Q+A with the candidates seeking Simon Bridges' seat

Top (l-r) Helen Houghton, Cameron Luxton, Sam Uffindell, Jan Tinetti, Peter Wakeman. Bottom (l-r) Christopher Coker, Sue Grey, Tony Corbett, Andrew Hollis, Yvette Lamare. Photos / Supplied / NZME

Tauranga's byelection to find a new MP has begun, with 12 people standing for the role. But who are the candidates and what do they want for the city? Kiri Gillespie finds out.

Allan Cawood

Tauranga byelection ONE Party candidate Allan Cawood. Photo / Supplied

Name:

Allan Cawood

Age:

65

Party:

ONE Party

Living in:

Tauranga

Occupation:

Business consultant

Issues and opportunities

Why would you make a good MP for Tauranga?

Tauranga is my permanent home. I want to see the very best outcomes for Tauranga. I'm not afraid to speak out when I see injustice. I like to challenge the status quo and think for myself. I do not automatically follow entrenched thinking and existing narratives. My view is that I am to serve the community, not myself, and to remember who voted me in.

What is the single biggest issue you'd tackle as Tauranga's MP and how would you go about it?

The cost of living impacts everybody in Tauranga. ONE Party and I will remove GST from food and fuel, immediately relieving some of the stress caused by inflation. We will support local manufacturing from natural resources, thus increasing employment opportunities and boosting the local economy. I would also remove all Covid-19 related legislation, allowing healthcare workers to return to their workplaces, opening the borders and encouraging tourism into Tauranga.

What's your best idea for improving Tauranga and how would you make it a reality?

Tauranga infrastructure is inadequate, particularly the roading. Time and fuel are wasted as commuters sit bumper to bumper on congested roads. I will invest time and special funding to address our infrastructure requirements.

Quick-fire round

What do you consider your biggest achievement?

I am happily married (43 years), with two daughters their husbands and four grandchildren.

What was your biggest mistake?

Not fulfilling my dream to be a teacher.

What advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

Don't take things for granted, question everything and don't be afraid to make your own decisions.

Which politician, dead or alive, do you most admire and why?

John F Kennedy – a principled man, who died before accomplishing his dream.

Christopher Coker

Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party Tauranga candidate Christopher Coker. Photo / Supplied

Name:

Christopher Coker

Age:

43

Party:

Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party

Living in:

Waipiro Bay, Ruatoria

Occupation:

Chief executive officer Senepret Therapeutics

Issues and opportunities

Why would you make a good MP for Tauranga?

I have big dreams of making a difference in my community. I am a visionary who is always standing up for those who feel unheard. Twenty-two years of patient advocacy work with cannabis has made me resilient to the under-educated influence of others' opinions.



What is the single biggest issue you'd tackle as Tauranga's MP and how would you go about it?

Housing has always concerned me. As a second-generation tradesman, I have seen it first-hand - it's ingrained in me. My father said, "There can never be enough quality affordable and healthy homes". I will work with the local council to open up areas for urgent use. A national pathway for first-home buyers who are wanting to build their own hemp homes.

What's your best idea for improving Tauranga and how would you make it a reality?

Bay of Plenty of health and wellness. A therapeutic department for the exploration of plant botanicals as medicines. By inviting the global health and wellness tourism sector to the Bay of Plenty, we can unlock limitless business opportunities in the multibillion-dollar cannabis industry. Our cruise ship season brings in serious amounts of visitors. An experience to live for, while they fund the university and local hospitals. I would like to see fully integrated, natural plant-based medicines to be side-by-side as first options available to all patients.

Quick-fire round

What do you consider your biggest achievement?

My everlasting commitment to "freedom" by Standing up for Cannabis.

What was your biggest mistake?

Listening to the negative words of one primary school teacher.

What advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

Always be grateful for yesterday's lessons. Continue to create your dreams for tomorrow by working tirelessly on today.

Which politician, dead or alive, do you most admire and why?

Simon Bridges, as old bridges are decommissioned, alternative paths can be grown.

Tony Corbett

Independent Tauranga byelection candidate Tony Corbett. Photo / Supplied

Name:

Tony Corbett

Age:

71

Party:

Independent

Living in:

Browns Bay, Auckland

Occupation:

Entrepreneur

Issues and opportunities

Why would you make a good MP for Tauranga?

I will bring a lifetime of common sense learning and wisdom to the many challenges facing Tauranga Moana at this time, particularly to the district (sic) council's governance that wants to increase the electorate's debt. We must never forget: "The rich rule over the poor, and the borrower is slave to the lender," (Proverbs 22:7). The district (sic) council and MP must never forget that they are elected to serve the people, not enslave them and the next generation to foreign debt.

What is the single biggest issue you'd tackle as Tauranga's MP and how would you go about it?

I believe the biggest issue that needs to be tackled is the district (sic) council. Based on known evidence, there was an unwillingness to appoint a Crown manager as the first step, before the appointment of commissioners.

What's your best idea for improving Tauranga and how would you make it a reality?

Give Tauranga back its council and allow free and fair elections this year. Organise a round-table meeting with the previously elected councillors and establish what really went wrong and seek to resolve it. Try to find a consensus, so the next council will focus on serving the people of Tauranga rather than divisive agendas.

Quick-fire round

What do you consider your biggest achievement?

Like the Māori of old, receiving Jesus Christ as my Saviour, which has given me life, hope, peace and prosperity.

What was your biggest mistake?

Not receiving Jesus Christ as my Saviour at an earlier age.

What advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

Jesus will never stop loving you, no matter what.

Which politician, dead or alive, do you most admire and why?

Richard Seddon: He gave New Zealand its Anzac, Blue Ensign Flag.

Sue Grey

NZ Outdoors and Freedom Party Tauranga candidate Sue Grey. Photo / Supplied

Name:

Sue Grey

Age:

58

Party:

NZ Outdoors and Freedom

Living in:

Mount Maunganui

Occupation:

Self-employed lawyer specialising in emerging issues

Issues and opportunities

Why would you make a good MP for Tauranga?

I have both passion and a long track record of standing up against the establishment for those who feel unheard and need a voice with successes in a range of human rights and environmental issues including democracy, truth, accountability and transparency.

What is the single biggest issue you'd tackle as Tauranga's MP and how would you go about it?

The loss of democracy. I listen to as many perspectives as possible, find common ground and challenge the Government, commissioners and other decision-makers to listen and find solutions that the community wants.

What's your best idea for improving Tauranga and how would you make it a reality?

So many people feel unheard and that they have lost connection with their city. Let's reignite their connection and passion by putting people first and reconnecting them with simple solutions, not monuments.

Quick-fire round

What do you consider your biggest achievement?

Successfully raising three thriving, caring and independent young adults.

What was your biggest mistake?

Crashing off my bike a week before Ironman after I didn't check the basics - was a painful learning curve.

What advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

Be brave, ask questions, listen, and push boundaries. Your world is as bold and beautiful as you make it.

Which politician, dead or alive, do you most admire and why?

Sue Kedgley was unique and a brave voice for the people standing up against corporates and the status quo.

Andrew Hollis

New Nation Party Tauranga candidate Andrew Hollis, pictured in 2019. Photo / George Novak

Name:

Andrew Hollis

Age:

50

Party:

New Nation Party

Living in:

Tauranga

Occupation:

Company owner

Issues and opportunities

Why would you make a good MP for Tauranga?

I have deep knowledge and passion for the issues that face the electorate. I am a proven campaigner, delivering on the Fix the Bloody Road, Mauao base track, Tuapiro horses and creating the Mount Residents, Ratepayers and Retailers group. I will have no party whip (orders) to follow and will be free to concentrate solely on the issues that affect Tauranga.

What is the single biggest issue you'd tackle as Tauranga's MP and how would you go about it?

Get to the Beehive and persuade the Minister of Local Government to sack the commissioners and reinstate council elections for October 2022.

What's your best idea for improving Tauranga and how would you make it a reality?

Address the drastically inadequate infrastructure by getting the central government to allocate funds for rail improvements from the port to the hinterland. Halt new residents to the area and obtain additional central funds to be used to make the road and bridges fit for purpose.

Quick-fire round

What do you consider your biggest achievement?

Producing a child who at 12 is winning community campaigns by not wearing masks at school, helping create mask exemptions for students.

What was your biggest mistake?

Not planning my early career as well as I have done in recent years.

What advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

Ensure you focus on a career that will bring you early fulfilment.

Which politician, dead or alive, do you most admire and why?

Winston Churchill for resilience in adversity.

Helen Houghton

New Conservative Tauranga byelection candidate Helen Houghton. Photo / Supplied

Name:

Helen Houghton

Age:

55

Party:

New Conservative

Living in:

Tauranga, Pyes Pa

Occupation:

Teacher while also currently at university studying law and political science.

Issues and opportunities

Why would you make a good MP for Tauranga?

I'm here to make a difference, hold the Government to account, get real and honest about issues and provide tangible solutions ... We need to stop stepping around problems. I tell it how it is and get things done. We do not have time to sit around being held up by red tape as issues pile up with many failed bad policies. I am passionate and driven to get results but also realistic and cautious in my approach.

What is the single biggest issue you'd tackle as Tauranga's MP and how would you go about it?

Crime impacts every area; economics, business and health systems so I will protect our community by increasing security surveillance in hot spots. Repeat offenders have been identified and are known to the police, there must be consequences. I will ensure a holistic approach for people who are struggling with generational dysfunction. I will listen to all community leaders, collaborating between the many great organisations and individuals already on the ground while linking services to provide much-needed wrap-around support.

What's your best idea for improving Tauranga and how would you make it a reality?

The community has mentioned great ideas but one that stands out is investing in rail for the transport issues and volume around the city. In the fifth-largest city and largest port we must improve access around the CBD and the port and rail have huge potential here.

Quick-fire found

What do you consider your biggest achievement?

Apart from raising incredible sons, and the charitable trust I founded, it is seeing women and men believe in themselves, grow, and overcome challenges.

What was your biggest mistake?

Gosh, one is hard to identify - teenage delinquent behaviour.

What advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

To value and respect my input in society.

Which politician, dead or alive, do you most admire and why?

Winston Churchill because of his strong, bold and decisive leadership.

Yvette Lamare

Tauranga independent candidate Yvette Lamare, pictured in 2017. Photo / Andrew Warner

Name:

Yvette Lamare

Age:

Not stated

Party:

Independent

Living in:

Not stated

Occupation:

Not stated

Issues and opportunities

Why would you make a good MP for Tauranga?

This is the fifth time I've stood in an election as an independent candidate for Tauranga.

I promote a drug- and alcohol-free life - the leading cause of crime, poverty, mental health issues, sexual abuse, and violence. This is my 27th year since I started what I Was Born to Do!

I am sick to death of writing to politicians since 1998 when I got my first two-page letter from Prime Minister Jenny Shipley, she did end her letter with: Best wishes for your future creative endeavours and your work to support the health and wellbeing of young New Zealanders.

My very much loved and respected great ancestor Eruera Maihi Patuone protested against alcohol and tobacco. He could see the damage it was doing to his people in the 18th century. He was a paramount peacemaker. Patuone's 150-year memorial is this coming September 19, which ironically coincides with Women's Suffrage Day.

I simply want to revive my ancestors' work he was doing 150 years ago. It is needed more in this day and time than ever before.

I want to fulfil a New Zealand duty.

In the past, many people have read in papers, etc, who I am and what I promote. Enough said.

Cameron Luxton

Act Party Tauranga candidate Cameron Luxton. Photo / Supplied

Name:

Cameron Luxton

Age:

Not stated

Party:

Act Party

Living in:

Tauranga

Occupation:

Builder

Issues and opportunities

Why would you make a good MP for Tauranga?

A vote for me in Tauranga will send a message to Wellington that it's time for real change.

I am a husband, father, builder, business owner and an award-winning sharemilker. I was raised in Tauranga and now I'm raising my family here. I'm passionate about creating better infrastructure for the region.

What is the single biggest issue you'd tackle as Tauranga's MP and how would you go about it?

I build houses for a living, so I know first-hand the barriers that New Zealand faces when it comes to the biggest issue we face as a country. My number one priority is a policy to share the GST on new builds with the council, meaning we have more funding locally for infrastructure.

What's your best idea for improving Tauranga and how would you make it a reality?

Act stands on principle. We were the only party to vote against the Zero Carbon Act and the firearms laws that haven't worked. We introduced Three Strikes to get the worst sexual and violent offenders off the streets. We introduced charter schools to give real choice to underprivileged families. Other parties ask, 'how will this look?' Act asks, 'what's the best policy?'. Act stands for a healthy economy, thriving communities, and a Kiwi identity that gives equal rights. As your local MP I will bring real passion, real people, and real change.

Quick-fire found

What do you consider your biggest achievement?

My marriage and our two beautiful children.

What was your biggest mistake?

Drink driving as a teenager is something I will always regret and will advocate against as a community leader.

What advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

Never forget where he comes from and read more books.

Which politician, dead or alive, do you most admire and why?

Margaret Thatcher for her strength and courage in pursuing the reforms her country needed.

Jan Tinetti

Labour Party Tauranga candidate, and list MP, Jan Tinetti. Photo / Supplied

Name:

Jan Tinetti

Age:

54

Party:

New Zealand Labour Party

Living in:

Tauranga, Matua

Occupation:

Internal Affairs Minister, Women's Minister and Associate Education Minister, Labour list MP based in Tauranga

Issues and opportunities

Why would you make a good MP for Tauranga?

I have lived in Tauranga for 16 years, raised my two sons here and been a school principal at a local primary school. Throughout my career in education I have fiercely advocated at a national level for equal educational opportunities. After seeing families struggling in our local community, I have campaigned for them to access everything they need to thrive.

As a minister in the Government, I have unprecedented access to advocate for Tauranga around the Cabinet table. This means ensuring the people of Tauranga have access to the services they need, sound infrastructure and a thriving economy.

What is the single biggest issue you'd tackle as Tauranga's MP and how would you go about it?

As a great city to live, learn, work and play, Tauranga's growth is rapid. Ensuring the continuance of planning for growth is essential. The Government is realising the potential of Tauranga with large investment in key infrastructure. I will continue to advocate for the city and its people within the Government to ensure Tauranga's potential is fully realised.



What's your best idea for improving Tauranga and how would you make it a reality?

I want to make Tauranga the best place to live, work and raise a family. As the local MP, I would achieve this by ensuring we can offer high-performing and inclusive schools; meaningfully work and employment opportunities; and a safe and friendly community.

Quick-fire found

What do you consider your biggest achievement?

Becoming a Cabinet Minister.

What was your biggest mistake?

Listening to the internal dialogue that tells me I can't achieve goals.

What advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

To keep believing in yourself - you can do anything you set your mind to.

Which politician, dead or alive, do you most admire and why?

Kamala Harris - first female vice president and the highest-ranking female official in United States history.

Sam Uffindell

National Party Tauranga candidate Sam Uffindell. Photo / Supplied

Name:

Sam Uffindell

Age:

38

Party:

National Party

Living in:

Paengaroa, Bay of Plenty

Occupation:

Head of Financial Economic Crime at Rabobank, owner and director of New Zealand HuMates.

Issues and opportunities

Why would you make a good MP for Tauranga?

As a senior executive, business owner and dad to three young kids, I understand the issues families and businesses across Tauranga face and will use my experience to work tirelessly to address them. I've run large teams at banks across New Zealand, Australia and Singapore; I'm accountable to the people who've trusted me and I know how to get things done. I'll bring that same approach if I have the privilege of becoming MP for Tauranga.

What is the single biggest issue you'd tackle as Tauranga's MP and how would you go about it?

Tauranga's neglected infrastructure is preventing us from spending more time with our families, growing businesses and reaching our full potential. We have opportunities to grow our world-class industries but we can't do that without the right infrastructure.

I've reaffirmed National's commitment to building both stages of the Takitimu Northern Link and I'll fight hard for more infrastructure investment to address congestion issues.

What's your best idea for improving Tauranga and how would you make it a reality?

Make Tauranga the tech capital of New Zealand to create a high-skill, high-wage economy and ensure we can keep our best and brightest in Tauranga. I would advocate for incentives for tech businesses to come here and set up in our empty CBD spots where they can get the right support to succeed and help revitalise our CBD at the same time.

Quick-fire found

What do you consider your biggest achievement?

The family my amazing wife Julia and I are raising in the beautiful Bay of Plenty.

What was your biggest mistake?

Not coming home to New Zealand sooner. There's nowhere we'd rather raise our kids.

What advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

Don't grow that straggly ginger mullet at uni then wonder why Julia doesn't fancy you.

Which politician, dead or alive, do you most admire and why?

Bill English: competent, hard-working and policy-focused.

Peter Wakeman

Independent Tauranga byelection candidate Peter Wakeman. Photo / Supplied

Name:

Peter Wakeman

Age:

62

Party:

Independent

Living in:

Clifton Hill, Christchurch

Occupation:

Retired airline pilot

Issues and opportunities

Why would you make a good MP for Tauranga?

I am an experienced retired airline pilot and first stood for Parliament when Winston Peters resigned. I've lived at Papamoa Beach, Arundel St, and the Avenues, Singapore etc. To get rid of poverty we need to replace GST with a Financial Transaction Tax. We are going down an apartheid track by having co-governance, and councils have to give away water assets to this co-governance authority. Already many millions of dollars have been spent on consultation without enhancement of our water infrastructure. I would fight to keep living costs down.

What is the single biggest issue you'd tackle as Tauranga's MP and how would you go about it?

Reduce poverty with free education for New Zealand jobs, requiring less immigration and therefore less housing pressure. Changing the tax system from GST to a Financial Transactions Tax would reduce living costs. Tackling inequality is my number one priority.

What's your best idea for improving Tauranga and how would you make it a reality?

Stop Three Waters from happening so that money can be spent on our water system with the goal of people being able to afford water and all of life's necessities. The administration cost is taking away money that needs to be spent on upgrading our water infrastructure. Lowering living costs would ease the financial stress of many people and bring the community together.

Quick-fire round

What do you consider your biggest achievement?

Lobbying Tauranga Council to retain Tauranga Airport.

What was your biggest mistake?

Not selling my shares at the top of the market.

What advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

The past has already gone and the future is yet to happen. You only have the present.

Which politician, dead or alive, do you most admire and why?

The late Rob Storey. I travelled in his ministerial car to Parliament for a meeting.

**

Independent candidate Gordon Dickson was approached for comment.