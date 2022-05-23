Subscribers have their say on rising job listings and wages and calls for rugby clubs to 'clean up their game' after foul-play incidents. Photos / File

Job listings hit record, wages rise as war for talent rages and call goes out to everyone</strong>

Supply and demand! Business as normal! Good news!

- Alexander M

Too bad if you're serving in health, police or education. Even worse if you need these services. Government fuelling costs but not actually growing the economy, so it won't be able to pay nearly enough.

-Daniel S

The Government needs to stop paying out the dole and get those job seekers and dole bludgers working.

- James C

Two-year work visas and backpackers are needed now, not next week, next month. The Government don't realise the importance of these sectors and still has its head buried in the sand.

-Peter M

The wage increase of 33 per cent for a production worker to $47,600 a year seems wrong. This would mean they were being paid $35,800 last year, which is $17.90 per hour and below last year's minimum wage of $20 per hour.

-Doug M

Health workers on Covid-19 frontlines 'burnt' and 'bled' by two years of virus

There's nothing to see here that $1.9 billion worth of centralisation and bureaucracy can't fix.

-Gary W

The only thing that will really help is to give us staff - use that pile of money allocated to health to get us doctors and nurses. Pay them international rates (because we have to), give them a fast path to residency and train a whole lot more of our own as well.

What we'll probably get instead is more administrators, and more aspirational plans for us doctors and nurses to add to our workloads.

-Mark B

It's way past time we paid these people their true worth. Never mind expensive train sets, bridge cycleways and all the other waste-of-space projects that this government throws money away on, especially overpaid consultants and bum-sitting discussion groups.

-David J

And what's the Government doing about it? Fiddling! Stop the administrative stuff and get more staff.

-Warren B

Bay of Plenty Rugby Union calls for clubs to 'clean up their game' after foul-play incidents

Don't play the game or watch on TV if you can't abide by the rules and inevitable mistakes without turning abusive and violent. It's a bit like what we expect in all other aspects of life, really.

-David H