Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Premium Debate: Wage and job listing rises, call for clubs to 'clean up their game'

3 minutes to read
Subscribers have their say on rising job listings and wages and calls for rugby clubs to 'clean up their game' after foul-play incidents. Photos / File

Subscribers have their say on rising job listings and wages and calls for rugby clubs to 'clean up their game' after foul-play incidents. Photos / File

Bay of Plenty Times

Subscribers have their say on rising job listings and wages and calls for rugby clubs to 'clean up their game' after foul-play incidents. Photos / File 230522prembop

Have your say by going to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.