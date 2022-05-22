Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Great Minds: Health workers on Covid-19 frontlines 'burnt' and 'bled' by two years of virus

6 minutes to read
Tracey Morgan has been advocating for nurses rights since 2009 and has been the practice nurse manager at Tiaho Medical Centre for awhile. She spoke to me about the mental health strain on nurses as a result of the pandemic.

Tracey Morgan has been advocating for nurses rights since 2009 and has been the practice nurse manager at Tiaho Medical Centre for awhile. She spoke to me about the mental health strain on nurses as a result of the pandemic.

Maryana Garcia
By
Maryana Garcia

Multimedia journalist

"It's been full-on. We aren't just stretched, we're bled."

These are the words of practice nurse manager Tracey Morgan of Tiaho Medical Centre in Rotorua.

Morgan has worked on the frontlines of the pandemic response

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.