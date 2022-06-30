Tauranga Hospital. Photo / NZME



Today is a "big day for everyone" as New Zealand's new healthcare entities - Health New Zealand and the Māori Health Authority - begin.

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board has now been formally abolished and, along with 19 other DHBs, will be replaced by the two new national healthcare entities.

Former Bay of Plenty District Health Board chairwoman Sharon Shea was appointed co-chair of the Māori Health Authority in September. The authority will jointly develop and implement a national health plan with Health New Zealand and a "draft health plan" had already been created, Shea said.

This included focuses on rural health, preventative healthcare, maternity care, workforce development and equity, she said.

"We're really cognisant of the workforce in the health sector ... so we're looking at workforce [and] professional development. How do we get more doctors and nurses and other health professionals into the sector and stay in the sector?"

Shea said investment in preventing long-term conditions would ensure people were as healthy as they could be and thereby reduce the load on hospitals.

The new entities would also focus on the first 2000 days of a child's life, which included better maternity care, she said.

"We know the better start a child gets, the more likely they are to be healthy and well during their lifetime.

"We're also going to focus on rural health and to make sure that we're creating more opportunities for people who live rurally to access high-quality services."

Shea said heart disease was one of the biggest determinants of mortality, so long-term conditions such as this and diabetes would also be a focus.

For Māori, the entity would invest in services and enablers such as Māori providers which prioritised Māori wellbeing.

By partnering with Health New Zealand, the Māori Health Authority would co-commission services so Māori utilising non-Māori services would also get "the highest quality services".

"It's a big day for everyone [today] and we're looking forward to having the launch and putting a new pair of running shoes on and starting the race again."

Bay of Plenty District Health Board chief executive Pete Chandler said today was the start of transforming the health system to create a more "equitable, accessible, cohesive and people-centred system" which would improve the health and wellbeing of all New Zealanders.

"We will still be providing health services at community level, such as GP practices and kaupapa Māori Hauora right through to hospital-level care at Whakatāne and Tauranga Hospitals."

Change at a district level would be "gradual" in the coming months as it worked in partnership with the Māori Health Authority and the newly appointed Iwi Māori Partnership Board on communities' health priorities, he said.

Chandler said the board acknowledged the work done by many in the last 22 years and acknowledged the board and Rūnanga members for their "deep commitment" to Bay of Plenty communities.

A Māori Health Rūnanga statement said several Iwi Māori partnership boards would be spread throughout the country to provide region-specific advice to the new Māori Health Authority.

Deputy chair of Te Moana a Toi's Māori Health Rūnanga Kipouaka Pukekura has been appointed to an Iwi Māori partnership board - the successor to the Rūnanga.

Pukekura is one of 15 iwi representatives appointed to the board. It will supply the Māori Health Authority with "valuable insights into the lived experiences of whānau", a statement said.

Speaking to the Bay of Plenty Times, Pukekura said it would focus on equity for Māori to achieve "better health outcomes for our people as opposed to what they are currently receiving now".

"Our hāpori [community] Māori are our priorities, the voice of our whānau, hapu and iwi from grass roots level upwards will be heard and realised through the development and implementation of locality plans.

"The Māori Health Authority has provided the waharoa [gateway] to enable us to co-commission services and contracts to deliver our commitment to our people by achieving equity in Māori health, therefore, removing deep-rooted, historical, cultural systemic issues and removing the multitude of disparities which have existed since mai ra noa [for all time]."

Outgoing Bay of Plenty District Health Board chairwoman Dr Bev Edlin said the change was "positive" and would bring new views.

Reflecting on the board's work, Edlin said: "I think this team has been a very strong dedicated board that has worked well together."

Having been on the board for the past six years and taking over as chairwoman at the end of last year, Edlin said there were a lot of areas that needed attention in the health sector.

This has influenced Edlin's next move, as she takes on a chair role at an organisation that looks after people who have experienced having disabilities and mental health issues.

Her role would involve working with researchers to help young people in particular to get the support they needed to "move forward".

"It's my way of giving back to the community where I can."