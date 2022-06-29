Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

From gangster to guardian of homeless - how Ngāi Te Rangi is giving people a second chance at life

5 minutes to read
Former gang member Fred Takimoana is now a guardian angel for homeless residents living in Ngāi Te Rangi's apartment block. Photo / Mead Norton

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

Iwi around the country are stamping their mark on the business world. Carmen Hall spent a week with Ngāi Te Rangi and got a rare insight into the iwi's operations. In the latest installment of

