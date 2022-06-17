Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Ngāi Te Rangi chief executive Paora Stanley provides a rare insight into his iwi's operations

16 minutes to read
Life is hectic for Ngāi Te Rangi chief executive Paora Stanley who is pictured at Wairiki Marae. Photo / Mead Norton

Life is hectic for Ngāi Te Rangi chief executive Paora Stanley who is pictured at Wairiki Marae. Photo / Mead Norton

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

Iwi are stamping their mark on the business world and providing employment opportunities, health, social services and cultural connections. Carmen Hall spends a week with Ngāi Te Rangi and its chief executive, Paora Stanley, in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.