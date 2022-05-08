Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty TimesUpdated

Police firearm presentation data: Nearly 120 firearms drawn on public in two years

8 minutes to read
Counties Manukau police highlight the work they have done in Operation Tauwhiro that has seized 1,369 firearms, made 1,161 arrests in relation to firearms offences and seized more than 52,000 grams of methamphetamine. Video / NZ Police

Counties Manukau police highlight the work they have done in Operation Tauwhiro that has seized 1,369 firearms, made 1,161 arrests in relation to firearms offences and seized more than 52,000 grams of methamphetamine. Video / NZ Police

Luke Kirkness
By
Luke Kirkness

Multimedia Journalist, NZME

Police pulled their guns on people nearly 120 times in two years in the Bay of Plenty with two-thirds of all incidents involving Māori.

Ten children, one as young as 13, had firearms presented to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.