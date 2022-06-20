Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Iwi Insights: Calls for Tauranga to have its own drug rehab centre as $1m of meth consumed a week

6 minutes to read
A residential drug rehabilitation facility is needed in Tauranga, iwi and social service providers say. Photos/ Andrew Warner

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist


Iwi around the country are stamping their mark on the business world and providing employment opportunities, health, social services and cultural connections. Carmen Hall spent a week with Ngāi Te Rangi to get an insight

