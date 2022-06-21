Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Western BOP: Ngāi Te Rangi Te Pae Oranga launched at Waikari Marae to help offenders 'find their way back home'

4 minutes to read
Police and iwi representatives at the official launch. Photo / Supplied

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

Iwi_Insights_OL

A Māori-led initiative to address low-level offending without the need for prison time has officially launched in the Bay of Plenty.

Te Pae Oranga is an initiative by police and iwi/Māori for dealing with crime

