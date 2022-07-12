Thousands of children are growing up in motels, as the Government ignores the obvious solutions. Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION

Steven Joyce, a former National Party finance minister and director at Joyce Advisor, writes: Of all the public policy failures in this country over the past half-decade, one of the most appalling, and in some ways most surprising, is the unfolding debacle that is social and emergency housing.

Read the full story: Steven Joyce: Motel generation deserves better — fast

Joyce explains it well. Labour's relentless attack on private investors blaming them for high house prices and clueless tenancy policies instigated by Phil Twyford and Marama Davidson have made the problem from bad to exponential. One major point missed is that Labour has an open chequebook for the beneficiaries and low income that it is exploiting. Good rentals are not being taken as the bottom group now wants to go to motel accommodation and get on the waiting list as they have to pay only 25 per cent of income, get subsidised power and internet, and won't get thrown out for not paying the rent. This is all Ardern's Labour's doing and quite frankly is repugnant. It is a recipe for disaster.

- Mark I

The 100,000 new homes promised by Ardern in 2017 have turned out to be buying NZ's tourist accommodation stock to meet an explosion of poverty and homelessness in the same period. Ardern also tells us that her motivation for entering politics was to reduce poverty. So in the time she has been PM, her government has managed to increase poverty and homelessness exponentially, whilst also damaging the Budget. Even after these colossal failures, her government refuses to accept any responsibility. In fact not only do they blame anyone else including private landlords and the previous government, they actually spread the myth they are the government of kindness and wellbeing.

Meanwhile, Ardern basks in her international celebrity, brushing away suggestions that politically, her domestic popularity is so different from her international image. Unfortunately, the Government's record of failure and non-achievement applies to just about everything they touch.

- Walter H

Labour knew the numbers prior to being elected and promised to fix it. They have had five years to remedy the problem, but have only compounded it.

- James M

I'd like to see the data on what percentage of homes have been moved from the private rental accommodation to Airbnb or Bookabach? It makes perfect sense. The Government's law changes on rentals, with increased standards, reduced tax incentives and laws protecting only the tenants, would make the owners look at alternative income streams from the same property. I imagine Airbnb must appear far more attractive. For one, the client is only short term and is unlikely to destroy the place, and removing them is not necessary. Secondly, as motels are now full of gang members, why would anyone want to book a room next to the Mongrel Mob? If I go anywhere now [I'll] stay at Airbnb, why risk staying in a motel where I may get stood over? This Labour Government will go down as "the Government of unseen consequences". Although many of us could see their decisions were going to be bad for the country, and often they were warned by those who knew better, they ploughed on with their ideology anyway.

- Lane M

Well said, Steven. What's worse and that many people don't know is the people/families in this "emergency" motel accommodation are only placed there for a fixed period of time. When that's over they're often moved to another motel for another fixed period of time. As a teacher, I've seen this happen to the children in my care. These are often further from the school for families who may not have transport, consequently impacting school attendance. It's a horrendous situation all around and as Steven Joyce says, falls directly at the feet of this government.

- Linda H

