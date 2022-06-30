Firefighters are calling for more support. Photo / NZME



OPINION

Many paid firefighters are at ''breaking point'' due to an increasing workload and a need for better equipment and resources, a representative says. It is why hundreds of workers, who are members of the NZ Professional Firefighters Union, are taking strike action.

Firefighters enjoy very favourable employment conditions and a generous salary

- Brian M

In reply to Brian M:

Can we see the long list of allowances they get on top of their basic rate (which is why it is not high), including the big callback payments which many receive quite regularly in provincial cities, and their overtime provisions for when they work more shifts than rostered please?

- Stephen H

Makes [you] wonder if any profession in NZ is even remotely happy with their working conditions and pay. Nurses, doctors, teachers, the list goes on. It's sad, when you think about it. How does anyone begin to solve these issues, I wonder?

- Mike C

The pay rise offered by the 'employers' is not bad when viewed on its own. But when you take into consideration the conditions of work and the need for more advanced equipment and support services, the offer needs to be considerably 'sweetened'.

This situation is so similar to many industries. Especially the social/safety ones, which include the medical profession, police, teachers etc.

Time to wake up, NZ! Austerity is a thing of the past if you want a decent country to live in.

- Alexander M

Many years ago I had an acquaintance who was a professional firefighter. He used to rub my nose in the fact that he got paid to sleep eight hours a day! It hurt!

- Geoff B



