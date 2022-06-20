Churches and schools embracing LGBTQ+ acceptance could save lives, Sonya Bateson wrote last week. Photo / Getty Images

Churches and schools embracing LGBTQ+ acceptance could save lives, Sonya Bateson wrote last week. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

"Acceptance is life-saving", trumpets the headline of Sonya Bateson's column (Comment, June 17).

How about accepting one's belief in God and the statutes he defines for his believers?

Does New Zealand no longer allow religious freedom?

Maybe the stamp of communism has fallen on us sooner than expected.

Ian Young

Pāpāmoa Beach

Why no toll on billion-dollar road?

A short article last week mentioned the new Transmission Gully road in Wellington.

I recently travelled on this, and it was a pleasure - it's a great surface and there's lovely scenery not seen before.

My question to the transport officials is - how can you justify no toll on a new road costing $1.25 billion (plus, of course, the $337,000 spent on its opening ceremony) when we are charged $2.10 each way on the Tauranga Eastern Link road that cost $455 million?

We are also tolled on the road into Tauranga central - a double whammy.

Iris Jillett

Pāpāmoa Beach

Emergency services support needed

At some point in every life, the support of the nurses, firefighters, doctors and police will be essential.

This is why it is so important that we look after these services and the men and women who put their lives on the line 24 hours a day 365 days of the year - without fear or favour.

I have known members of all these professions and I know full well the sacrifices they have to make, the risks they take daily to put our lives back together when broken.

We all owe these people and we should see that they are suitably rewarded.

We need them 10 times more than politicians.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinions, based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers are given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@bayofplentytimes.co.nz