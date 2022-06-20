Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Letters to the editor: Does New Zealand no longer allow religious freedom?

3 minutes to read
Churches and schools embracing LGBTQ+ acceptance could save lives, Sonya Bateson wrote last week. Photo / Getty Images

Churches and schools embracing LGBTQ+ acceptance could save lives, Sonya Bateson wrote last week. Photo / Getty Images

Bay of Plenty Times

OPINION

"Acceptance is life-saving", trumpets the headline of Sonya Bateson's column (Comment, June 17).

How about accepting one's belief in God and the statutes he defines for his believers?

Does New Zealand no longer allow

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.