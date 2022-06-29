Flames and thick black smoke could be seen across Welcome Bay on Friday night. Photo / Shontelle Cockerill-Doerschel

Flames and thick black smoke could be seen across Welcome Bay on Friday night. Photo / Shontelle Cockerill-Doerschel

A fire that ravaged a home of a young family last Friday and destroyed "absolutely everything" is being treated as accidental.

Firefighters were alerted to a house fire on Keam Way in Welcome Bay just before 9.20pm on Friday.

The house was "well-involved" and flames and thick black smoke could be seen across Welcome Bay.

No one was injured but the home was destroyed and there has since been an outpouring of support on social media for the family.

Fire and Emergency risk reduction and investigations manager Todd O'Donoghue said the cause of the blaze was yet to be determined, however, it was being treated as accidental.

"This fire spread through the house in a matter of minutes and it is fortunate that working smoke alarms were installed, enabling the occupants to be warned of the fire and escape safely."

O'Donoghue said it was a timely reminder that every house should have smoke alarms installed. The agency recommended them to be installed in every sleeping area, hallway, and living area on every level of a home.

Welcome Bay Lions club spokesperson Charles Harrison previously told the Bay of Plenty Times that the mother, father and two-and-a-half-year-old boy have been living here for two and a half years after moving here from South Africa.

"They have lost absolutely everything."

Smoke alarms and escape plans

Press the test button on your smoke alarms at least once a month and vacuum them every six months – if you look after them, they will look after you.

A house fire can become deadly in less than 3 minutes. So, make a 3-step escape plan for you and your whānau at www.escapemyhouse.co.nz. It could save your life.