A large hole has been smashed through the glass of a bus shelter on Farm St, with graffitti scrawled across the glass and seat. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

OPINION

Police are promising a heavier presence at a busy Mount Maunganui bus interchange after a bus driver and a local man were attacked by youths in separate incidents.

But a regional leader says the police response "doesn't cut the mustard" ⁠— a local resident says everyone in the neighbourhood is worried and some are talking about "scary" vigilante action.

Slightly off-topic, but if the buses were to return to their correct timetable you would not have the public having to wait 30 minutes for a bus instead of the normal 15 minutes.

I have emailed both NZ BUS and Bay bus in late April requesting an update as to when the normal timetable would resume. To date I've had no reply from either company.

- Kevin J

Pressure groups complained about Oranga Tamariki [OT] removing young people from dysfunctional families, and OT closed its secure facility in Christchurch.

Now we are dearly paying the price for that, and for the hand-wringing approach of [Police commissioner Andrew] Coster, [Police Minister Poto] Williams and [Prime Minister Jacinda] Ardern.

It's just a 'can't win' scenario for the poor police - apprehend, no consequences, release and repeat.

- Stephen H

You can't blame the ordinary PC on the beat. They can only do what their leadership allows. So Williams and possibly Coster need to wear this. The tone is set from the top.

- Richard Y

As long as these young hooligans continue to receive a slap on the wrist, rather than more severe penalties, nothing will change.

Where is Poto Williams, who in my opinion seems more intent on adding bureaucracy by way of the ludicrous gun register, rather than getting police on the beat?

- Patrick F

It's exactly the same problem we have in Auckland, with the local police chief saying there is no budget to provide a permanent presence in downtown Auckland, which is fast becoming as bad as Downtown Los Angeles.

How about just parking a police bus in these areas and use it as a base to deter the street criminals?

A bit of lateral thinking is needed.

It's that simple. Please.

- Wayne JW

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.

