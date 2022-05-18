Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

The Premium Debate: Readers react over increase in police presence at bus shelters

3 minutes to read
A large hole has been smashed through the glass of a bus shelter on Farm St, with graffitti scrawled across the glass and seat. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

A large hole has been smashed through the glass of a bus shelter on Farm St, with graffitti scrawled across the glass and seat. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

Bay of Plenty Times

OPINION

Police are promising a heavier presence at a busy Mount Maunganui bus interchange after a bus driver and a local man were attacked by youths in separate incidents.

But a regional leader says the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.