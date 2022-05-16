Thomas Reid wants to work but says getting a minimum wage job would leave his family worse off due to skyrocketing living costs. Photo / Getty Images

Thomas Reid wants to work but says getting a minimum wage job would leave his family worse off due to skyrocketing living costs. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Solo dad Thomas Reid wants to work, but says getting a minimum-wage job would leave his family worse off due to skyrocketing living costs. He is not alone. A budget service manager says he understands why there is a "reluctance to move away from the safety net of benefits", and a beneficiaries advocate says some clients with children are clearing only an extra $20 a week after getting a job.

Read the full story: Rotorua solo dad on benefit says he will be no better off working for minimum wage

He gets $650 a week on the benefit! Then complains work only gives him $20 a week extra. Take the work, the benefit is a stop-gap, not a lifestyle.

- Kathryn M

Intergenerational welfare dependency starts with that guy's attitude. If he wants his children to be employed gainfully, he has to be a role model.

- Vincent F

Had a 22-year-old apprentice apply for a job. Gave him an opportunity but during the first month, he worked only 10 days. His partner then had a baby and haven't heard from him since. Believe he is now at home looking after his partner and baby collecting more than he would earn and working two days a week for cash. That's what NZ has become. Disgraceful.

- Peter B

Always hire on attitude, skills can be taught, work can be trained but attitude is something you either have or don't. Hiring someone with the right attitude means that person will have the motivation to learn and pick up skills. Too many Kiwis have slack attitudes and think everyone owes them. Wrong! And this is why foreigners are taking your jobs.

- Adrian K

The minimum wage is the starting wage. Then you move up. As you prove you can do the job.

- Anaru B

Once you've started working and got the relevant experience you can command better pay rates. Everyone has to start somewhere, the situation is not ideal but you have to give it a go.

- Zabal K

Well, $20 is $20. It's a start. I know it's hard having made the transition myself. Bloody hard but do it anyway. It might be just $20 to start but wages do increase if you are good and reliable. The difference has decreased since benefits have risen so this is not a good reason to not work and to all employers out there desperate for employees. There are lots of people like this who need a hand up. Are you up for it?

- Carolyn A

So the answer is clear, either limit the benefit and put it on a card system so it covers the basics so no Lotto, cigarettes, alcohol etc, or reduce the amount paid so there is an incentive to work rather than just being looked after.

- Edwin S

I live next door to a statehouse. The entire family seem quite happy having parties every day drinking, smoking weed and fighting. Seems no trouble to afford it on the benefit, as no one works. What cracks me up is that their family car is an SUV BMW.

- Max R

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.

