Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga bus violence: Police response 'doesn't cut the mustard', vigilante action looms

6 minutes to read
A large hole has been smashed through the glass of a bus shelter on Farm St, with graffiti scrawled across the glass and seat. Photo / Kiri Gillespie

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

Police are promising a heavier presence at a busy Mount Maunganui bus interchange after a bus driver and a local man were attacked by youths in separate incidents.

But a regional leader says the police

