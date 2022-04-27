Willow St bus stop. Photo / NZME

A concerned mother claims security guards stood by while her daughter was attacked at a city bus stop by a group of teenagers who tried to set her hair on fire and threatened to put cigarettes out on her.

The chairman of the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, which contracts the security service at the Willow St bus stop, has criticised the security guards' response, saying it was "totally unacceptable".

He says police gave the security company the brief to "observe, record and report" but, in his view, the public expected guards to have more authority than this.

On Tuesday, a "high-level" meeting with senior police staff, Tauranga City Commissioners and Allied Security was held. Police will work with and help train security over the different levels of response.

The mother, who the Bay of Plenty Times has agreed not to name, said her daughter was waiting at the Willow St stop two weeks ago when she was attacked.

A group of four or five older teens approached her daughter and asked to use her phone.

The teens stole her phone and punched her. They got her on the ground, threatened to put cigarettes out on her and tried to set her hair on fire with a lighter in a bid to get the password, the mother said.

"It was sustained for minutes and the security did nothing, they were just standing there."

When the mother arrived, the attackers were gone and a security guard allegedly said their job was to observe, record and report.

A police report was not filed because she and her daughter feared repercussions.

Nearby businesses say there are ongoing issues with intimidation and thefts and feel security in the area needs to do more to curb the behaviour.

Allied Security won a contract for 305 hours of bus security a week to cover Bayfair, Greerton and Willow St in November. All resources are now focused on Willow St.

Allied Security declined to comment, referring the Bay of Plenty Times to the regional council.

Regional council chairman Doug Leeder said Allied Security's brief was to "observe, record and report" which was "at the request of the police department".

Police believed security should not remonstrate, admonish or try to arrest individuals, he said.

Leeder said, in his view, the public expectation was that security should have some authority other than to observe, record and report.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council chairman Doug Leeder. Photo / NZME

He said the issue between the brief and the practical reality needed to be resolved.

This would be between the regional council, police, and Allied Security and he would, as the chairman, ensure this happened.

What was reportedly happening at the bus stop was not in the best interest of bus patronage, the community, and community safety and wellbeing, he said.

"We've got to deal to it."

Leeder said the security response to the attack on the teenage girl was "totally unacceptable".

"Whether you're a security guard or a member of the public, I think it's only fair and reasonable that intervention in those circumstances is justified."

He said he would this take up with the area commander on behalf of the wider public.

Leeder was previously in the police and said: "it disappoints me if the current attitude in terms of public safety and security that people just stand by and watch, it doesn't cut the mustard with me".

He said those who genuinely stood in to assist the public, whether a security guard or not, should have the support of law enforcement to take fair and reasonable actions for the circumstances.

"You would think if some poor girl is being beaten on the pavement, someone would step in."

The council was working with police and Allied Security to tackle ongoing problems at the bus stop.

"Police have indicated they will increase their presence and Allied Security are committed to improving the performance of the guards at the interchange," Leeder said.

A detailed action plan had been drawn up following a joint City Safety meeting with the regional council, police and Tauranga City Council regarding security at the bus stop, he said.

Police said they would develop an action plan, and the immediate action was for police to conduct more patrols of the bus interchange, he said.

In the medium term, the Tauranga City Council and the regional council would construct a further action plan to address the issues to make sure the area was safe. This work was ongoing, he said.

"The anti-social behaviour is a criminal matter and we are reliant on people to contact the police as we all strive to make the community a safer place."

Leeder held a "high-level" meeting with senior police staff, Commissioners and Allied Security on Tuesday and said police would work with and help train security staff over the different levels of response when dealing with incidents at Willow St.

The city council would look at liquor-free bylaws at bus interchanges, he said.

A police spokeswoman said, in general, police did not recommend intervening in situations where there was a risk to personal safety.

However, people could help identify people of interest.

Jane Anderson, owner of Coffix on Willow St, said there were often fights and thefts near the bus stop, as well as intimidation from homeless people under the influence.

"The security doesn't really do anything, they just stand there and let it be," Anderson said.

Security "sometimes" intervened in big fights.

Anderson said, in her view, the previous security company was "a lot better" and kept things under control.

Kings Dairy owner Davinder Singh said there were often teenagers at the bus stop who would spend the whole day smoking and drinking.

Singh said the teens were often aggressive, frequently stole from his store, and were not deterred by trespass notices.

Kings Dairy owner Davinder Singh. Photo / NZME

He struggled to get police to come down from their station 300m away.

"[The teenagers] don't care about what they're doing ... If the police don't come, they don't stop."

Earlier this month, "frightened" bus drivers threatened to boycott Tauranga's main bus stop after receiving death threats, racial abuse and threatening behaviour from schoolboys.

Frequent bus user and Bay of Plenty regional councillor Stacey Rose said people did not feel safe disembarking at Willow St.

He also said the current guards needed to do more instead of "just standing there looking like statues".

"I think it's something that really should be looked at."

In November, regional council legal and commercial manager Jessica Easton confirmed Allied Security won the contract to run security at the bus stops until June 30, 2024.

Bay of Plenty Regional councillor and public transport committee member Stacey Rose. Photo / NZME

It was about $500,000 annually for 305 hours per week and Waka Kotahi funded 51 per cent of this, which it did not fund for the previous contract.

Nutech Security, the previous provider company, had the contract from December 28, 2020, until October 31 last year which cost about $470,000 for 263 hours per week at the three locations.

Earlier this month, council transport and urban planning manager James Llewellyn said there was no longer a security presence at Greerton or Bayfair due to a decrease in reported issues at those locations. It was felt the security resource would be better utilised at Willow St.

Llewellyn said staff met with Allied Security weekly to discuss the service.

This included guarding levels and resourcing, supervisor status, and the recent increase in youth activity.

All security guards had to hold a current certificate of approval security licence. A temporary licence may be issued, but mandatory training must be complete before it expired, he said.

Police inspector Clifford Paxton said police took enforcement action against those acting in a disorderly manner, youth tagging and those providing alcohol to youth in the area earleir this month.

Police Inspector Clifford Paxton. Photo / NZME

A number of people had been issued infringement notices for breaching the area's liquor ban.

Police were aware of ongoing issues involving anti-social behaviour on Willow St, and it was mostly young people, he said.

Paxton encouraged anyone aware of potential issues or offending to report them to the police to identify those involved and necessary action could be taken.

Security guards job description when the contract was won:

Source: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

• Improve on-street safety at key bus interchange sites Willow St, Chadwick Rd, and Farm St through high visibility and public engagement.

• Deter anti-social behaviour, promptly report incidents to police and council (if requested), help bus drivers and the public encountering any health and safety issues and concerns.

• Identify individuals who may cause conflict or health and safety issues on buses and stop them boarding buses.

• Supply trained Static Security Guards to address any conflict, and de-escalate and deal with the situation.

• The security guards are limited, as they have no powers of arrest or the ability to trespass members of the public who are anti-social.

• The police will respond if this level of intervention is required, so the relationship between security and police is critical.