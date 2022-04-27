Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga Willow St bus stop: Allied Security slammed for inaction as teens attacked girl

8 minutes to read
Willow St bus stop. Photo / NZME

Willow St bus stop. Photo / NZME

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

A concerned mother claims security guards stood by while her daughter was attacked at a city bus stop by a group of teenagers who tried to set her hair on fire and threatened to put

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.