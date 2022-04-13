Tauranga's main bus terminal on Willow St has become a place where people feel unsafe, and school students are blamed as a key reason why. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga's main bus terminal on Willow St has become a place where people feel unsafe, and school students are blamed as a key reason why. Photo / George Novak

"Frightened" bus drivers are threatening to boycott Tauranga's main bus stop after receiving death threats, racial abuse and threatening behaviour from schoolboys.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council, NZ Bus and Tauranga Boys' College will meet today to address the issue, including why security patrols that cost an estimated $1 million last year do not appear to be making a difference.

First Union organiser Graham McKean told the Bay of Plenty Times the organisation was considering preventing drivers from stopping or picking up anyone at Willow St - the main interchange for buses in Tauranga and a key connection point.

McKean said bus drivers were being threatened, passengers harassed, and buses and buildings damaged.

"Our drivers are receiving death threats. These are coming from school kids," he said.

"These are really significant anti-social behaviours and police are 200 metres up the road but, for whatever reason, they are not getting there.

"This has to stop. This will be escalated."

First Union organiser Graham McKean says bus drivers are being abused and threatened at the Willow St public transport hub. Photo / Andrew Warner

McKean said boycotting the Willow St stop would better protect bus drivers and passengers.

"The drivers themselves are too frightened to speak," he said.

"They are getting intimidated. We are losing a lot of ethnic drivers. They get racial abuse, particularly our Indian and Korean drivers. I've had a driver in tears about the way New Zealand public treat him as a driver. Again, it was a group of children that pushed him [to tears].

"They are drinking down there in school uniform. The school cannot walk away from this."

Tauranga Boys' College principal Robert Mangan said the school learned of the behaviour about three weeks ago and senior staff visited Willow St to help support security and bus drivers and passengers.

"This is totally unacceptable and the college does and will do all it can to support authorities to address it."

Tauranga Boys' College principal Robert Mangan. Photo / Andrew Warner

Mangan said the school was helping identify students involved from video footage and "where appropriate, we will enforce consequences for unacceptable behaviour that occurs while boys are in school uniform and we have jurisdiction over them".

The school had "zero tolerance" for abusive and threatening behaviour but would not apologise as it believed an apology from the offender would be more meaningful and valuable to the victim.

Bay of Plenty regional councillor Stacey Rose knew the situation "very well".

The Public Transport Committee member and regular bus user said he had also been abused and threatened by the students as a passenger.

Asked if he had also seen the drinking, intimidation, damage and other anti-social antics, Rose said "yes, absolutely, 100 per cent". He believed such behaviour would stop people from catching buses and had become a significant city issue.

"Yes, they are children. However, they are acting like they are adults. If they want to act like adults, they need to be treated like adults and given the opportunity to talk about whatever issue is going on.

Bay of Plenty regional councillor and Public Transport Committee member Stacey Rose has been one of many abused and threated at Tauranga's main bus hub. Photo / Supplied

"This is an issue that has grown broader than just public transport. This has now turned into a safety-for-our-community issue, not just bus users and bus drivers."

Rose supported the possible boycott which was "a brilliant idea" despite Willow St's role as Tauranga's main bus terminal.

"If you can't guarantee the safety of our drivers, I don't think drivers should be stopping... in peak times."

Public Transport Committee chairman Andrew von Dadelszen said the governance team fully supported council staff in addressing the issue.

"Our primary aim is to keep the public safe. At the moment, the public don't feel safe. We are concerned."

In January 2021, Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency contracted a security firm to thwart violence and other bad behaviour on Willow St.

The move was renewed in June after feedback people felt safer. The bill for security at Willow St plus Farm St and Chadwick St bus stops was expected to reach $1m for the year. The security firm tasked with the patrol was also changed.

Senior Sergeant Glenn Saunders confirmed there were "ongoing issues" involving anti-social behaviour and predominantly young people around Willow St.

Tauranga police were increasing their presence in the area at key times as a result, he said.

"We also strongly encourage anyone who is aware of potential issues or offending to report them to police so we can identify those involved and take the necessary action."

Bay of Plenty Regional Council member Andrew von Dadelszen says people aren't feeling safe in Willow St due to anti-social behaviour. Photo / George Novak

Bay of Plenty Regional Council transport and urban planning manager James Llewellyn said there was an increase in anti-social behaviour in the CBD. The council was working with police and reported incidents to police each week with information from CCTV, he said.

The council also "emphasised to NZ Bus the importance of these incidents being reported to the police by those being threatened".

"Regional council remains in constant contact with NZ Bus. The subject of both driver security, and security in general, forms part of the fortnightly operations meetings between both parties."

The regional council was updated by security daily and patrols were expected to act as a deterrent to anti-social behaviour, and provide assistance to bus drivers and people experiencing any health and safety concerns, Llewellyn said.

Race Relations commissioner Meng Foon said racial discrimination and harassment were "never acceptable".

"The biggest thing is supporting and being there for those who are victims. Once they are looked after we can move to address the wider issue of racism in our society - which needs us to all act together and in a united manner."

Foon said he hoped employers offered the support and environment "needed to work free of such abuse".

Foon had a message for those abused drivers, and anyone else targeted because of their race: "To all members of the over 200 ethnic communities represented around Aotearoa New Zealand, you are part of the beautiful tapestry that makes up this wonderful country and you are valued."

NZ Bus was contacted for comment.