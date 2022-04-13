Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Tauranga bus drivers threaten Willow St boycott after death threats, abuse from schoolboys

6 minutes to read
Tauranga's main bus terminal on Willow St has become a place where people feel unsafe, and school students are blamed as a key reason why. Photo / George Novak

Tauranga's main bus terminal on Willow St has become a place where people feel unsafe, and school students are blamed as a key reason why. Photo / George Novak

Kiri Gillespie
By
Kiri Gillespie

Multimedia journalist

"Frightened" bus drivers are threatening to boycott Tauranga's main bus stop after receiving death threats, racial abuse and threatening behaviour from schoolboys.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council, NZ Bus and Tauranga Boys' College will meet

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.