An aerial image of Matua. Photo / George Novak

The group behind "repugnant" white supremacist flyers distributed in a Tauranga community claims it is ''deeply embedded in New Zealand''.

But an expert on white supremacy says he does not believe the claim.

Flyers promoting white supremacist messages were distributed in Matua last week, urging residents to "save the white race".

A representative of the group that created the flyers told the Bay of Plenty Times it was "deeply embedded in New Zealand".

"We have been there for years, biding our time...

"I certainly will not tell you specifically who we are, where we are, nor how many of us there are. All I will say is that we exist.

"There are more of us than you will ever know ..."

The Bay of Plenty Times specifically asked how many members the group had in this region, but the spokesperson refused to provide further information.

Distinguished Professor Paul Spoonley, Massey University's former Pro Vice-Chancellor of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences and author of 28 books, said he found the group's claims unlikely.

"Having monitored these white supremacist groups for decades, I can say with some certainty that the group has not been publicly active in the past.

"I do not believe their claims about membership. I suspect that there is only a small group of activists/members, possibly only one or two people. The views expressed are very extreme."

Distinguished professor Paul Spoonley. Photo / David Wiltshire

Spoonley said the flyers "remind us that we have people ... who believe outdated and offensive views on race".

"The good thing is that the racism is now public."

He said views such as those expressed in the flyers "need to be condemned for their extremism and offensiveness".

"It is a very blunt and very dated view of racial supremacy and inferiority that predicts violence ("racial wars") and which invokes extreme ideologies from the past.

"We have had small activist groups like this in New Zealand before ... but they seldom last."

Residents and community leaders have condemned the flyers and their messaging.

One resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it left her "in disbelief that this sort of attitude actually existed in our society".

"Once I got over the shock, I was horrified that people like that were walking our streets. I wanted to notify the appropriate authorities so that they could be stopped."

She said she knew of several other people in Matua who had received the flyer.

"It made our family upset as it was so ugly. We were disgusted that people like that felt it acceptable to share such sickening attitudes.

"In some ways, I actually feel sorry for them that they are so ignorant and have such hatred inside them."

She said she hoped those who believed in the flyers' doctrine would "educate [themselves] and learn to love".

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller said the flyers "disgusted" him.

"It doesn't in any way reflect this community's values, and it has no place."

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller. Photo / George Novak

It was important to be "very clear that you find it repugnant" but he also thought it was best to "not give it oxygen".

"Whoever those people are that are putting it in letterboxes want everyone to rush and talk about it, so I think the better option is to shake your head and acknowledge it for the ridiculousness it is."

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon also condemned the messaging.

"Their offensive, white supremacist views have no place in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon. Photo / Warren Buckland

"I stand with the good people of Matua, and the wider Tauranga region, who have been affected. I note that the population of the Tauranga district has become more diverse in recent years, adding to the beauty of the community."

Foon said the Human Rights Commission had been notified of the flyers and was investigating the matter.

"The commission does not have powers of investigation like the police have, in order to determine who printed or delivered these pamphlets. Decisions about prosecution for the Human Rights Act offence of inciting racial disharmony require the Attorney-General's consent."

He said he and his team were "looking at ways to support the impacted community" and "spread the message that such material and content is not welcome in Tauranga".

Police said their "focus is on ensuring all members of our community members are safe and feel safe".

They encouraged anyone who is experiencing abuse or has concerns for their safety regarding white supremacy or racism to make a report to Police on 105, or on 111 if they are in immediate danger.