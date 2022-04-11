Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

New Conservative, NZ Outdoors & Freedom parties to stand candidates in Tauranga byelection

4 minutes to read
New Conservative party co-leader Helen Houghton to stand in the Tauranga byelection. Photo / Supplied

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

The New Conservative is the latest political party to enter the race to contest the Tauranga byelection, with the party's co-leader confirming her candidacy.

The electorate seat vacancy was created after National MP Simon Bridges

