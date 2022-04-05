The new State Highway One Transmission Gully motorway viewed from McKays Crossing. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Lucky Wellington! Transmission Gully has finally opened costing around $1.25 billion dollars. It is 27 kilometres long and took 12 million man-hours to construct.

No toll for them. We have two toll roads, shorter and no doubt much cheaper to build.

We certainly weren't the favoured ones.

Brenda Birss

Pāpāmoa

Send a message, vote in byelection

In regard to the upcoming Tauranga byelection, Jacinda Ardern has already said that Labour cannot win the seat and by doing so basically threw her local Labour MP Jan Tinetti, who performed quite well at the 2020 General Election, under the bus.

One wonders why she did this as surely a byelection is a classic opportunity for a confident incumbent government to loudly and clearly state its objectives and policies to the electorate, along with the community at large, or has she already clearly received the message that many of the Government's current policies are very unpopular and polarising?

Take the Three Waters campaign, Fair Pay Agreements, Health reforms, education reforms, crime statistics and a multitude of other changes that they are apparently forcing upon such as co-governance agreements and it appears that we have a Government that is not prepared to take its policies out of the back room and on to the front stage and discuss them at this byelection opportunity.

Whatever way you vote, I urge the Tauranga electorate to get out and vote, on b-election day and give the current government a very clear message that the direction that they seem intent on taking NZ is not what many in our society agree with.

Mike Baker

Tauranga

Equal rights for all

In my view, co-governance demands separately funded ownership and control of education, health, welfare, conservation, legislation, separate voting system. I believe it calls for the renaming of our country and its cities and legislative systems and ownership of lakes, rivers mountains and foreshore. The Crown originally had ownership of these natural resources for all New Zealanders in perpetuity and in my view, there are no access problems.

In the past caring New Zealanders have been accused of racism for demanding democracy and for arguing against these separatist claims. It has never been anti-Maori. The original Treaty provided for equal rights for all. Yet now the cultural economy reigns supreme.

David Seymour is being vilified for requesting a democratic right to call for a referendum to gauge the people's feelings on this important issue.

RE Stephens

Papamoa Beach

