A public meeting was held on Monday with residents and Tauranga City Council about native planting along Te Ara ō Wairākei stormwater reserve. Photo / Talia Parker

OPINION

Regarding the reported debacle over proposals to replant Te Ara o Wairakei (News, March 31).

May I suggest that economy takes precedence over cultural consideration for such projects. After all, the city's ratepayers are made up of a diverse range of cultures. Why should one overrule the rest?

There are far more pressing needs in our city than trying to improve on what nature has already done for us.

In my view, the council needs to get its priorities right.

Ian Young

Pāpāmoa Beach

Too busy to meet National?

National's police spokesman, Mark Mitchell, has been denied access to our most senior police officers.

The reason Police Minister Poto Williams has given is they are too busy to meet the former policeman.

In my view, what an extraordinary and frankly scary response.

Could it be that senior officers might have something to say about police morale and usage in recent times?

David Hill

Tauranga

Crimes of war

The Russian government explicitly denies it is at war in the Ukraine.

Should captured Russians, such as bomber pilots, known to have killed Ukraine civilians therefore be accused of manslaughter?

Mark Collet

Rotorua

