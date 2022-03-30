The average rates of properties in the Western Bay are significantly higher than what we are currently paying in Tauranga (pictured). Photo / Getty Images

With reference to the article on pushing for a merger of Tauranga and the Western Bay councils (News, March 24), I would be saying be very careful what you wish for.

Hopefully most people realise that the average rates of properties in the Western Bay are significantly higher than what we are currently paying in Tauranga.

From experience such as the forced merger, in 1989, between Tauranga and the Mount, where rates were much lower than those of Tauranga, you can virtually guarantee that if we were to merge that Tauranga rates would rise to what they pay in the Western Bay rather than theirs falling to what Tauranga was paying.

Mike Baker

Tauranga

Cynical about democracy claims

Following the decision to postpone Tauranga's local elections, I've heard outraged claims that democracy is under threat.

I feel cynical about these claims.

Before the 2019 local elections, 91 per cent of councils nationwide were male-dominated, women were less likely to hold leadership posts, and people identifying as NZ European were overrepresented in elected positions.

Council voter numbers were similarly skewed, with Pākehā having the highest percentage turnout. Democracy is poor at delivering representation to minorities.

I believe Tauranga has over time been captured by overwhelmingly white, middle-class conservatives, mostly men, with abundant discretionary time.

Young families don't have time to attend a community meeting or meet candidates at 7pm on Thursday night.

Families scraping by with both parents working don't have hours to pore through council policy proposals.

Māori politicians can't win votes from the 85 per cent non-Māori on a platform of addressing historic injustices.

If it's only people with the time and resources to be politically active that are dominating our city's future, that's not democracy.

Andrew Thorpe

Welcome Bay

Reality overdue for unvaccinated

Hear, hear to Graham Holloway (Letters, March 24).

Reality is overdue for people who have failed to vaccinate because they don't want to.

There has to be consequences for actions and inaction, to encourage unity and support the public good when confronting a major issue such as Covid-19.

B Anderson

Bethlehem

